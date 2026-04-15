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Another Day by digitalrn
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Another Day

It was a gorgeous day today, and I was happy as it was my first day back to work after being off for the last several days.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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