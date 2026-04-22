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Previous
Photo 1342
Lookout
I captured this while stopped at a stop sign. I couldn't get the entire shot, so I settled for a piece of it.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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