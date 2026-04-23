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Morning Coffee Stop by digitalrn
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Morning Coffee Stop

This is my daily coffee stop on my way to work. it's a must!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
It looks like you could buy anything in there
April 24th, 2026  
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