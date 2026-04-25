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Hidden Gem by digitalrn
Photo 1344

Hidden Gem

I was able to capture a bit of this hidden gem. She sits behind many trees, and it is hard to see her from the road. I had to drive by slowly
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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