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Previous
Photo 1401
Amish Barn Raising
They were not working today, but I'm sure they were busy yesterday and will be again tomorrow.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album
Album3
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
28th June 2026 4:00pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Wow- that looks huge. They must be doing well. Are those solar panels on the other building?
June 29th, 2026
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