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Amish Barn Raising by digitalrn
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Amish Barn Raising

They were not working today, but I'm sure they were busy yesterday and will be again tomorrow.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that looks huge. They must be doing well. Are those solar panels on the other building?
June 29th, 2026  
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