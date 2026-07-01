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A Gift For The Wife? by digitalrn
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A Gift For The Wife?

I had the impression this Amish man was checking out the vacuum
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Dorothy ace
Electric or battery? Could they use batteries?
July 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😹😹😹
July 2nd, 2026  
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