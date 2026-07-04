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Photo 1407
Open Roadside Stand
This little roadside stand is just up the road from us. It is used heavily, and it is set on the honor system. They have some nice produce
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderful stand a so awesome the honor system is used and respected
July 4th, 2026
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