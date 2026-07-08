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Previous
Photo 1411
Basking In Vitamin D
I am able to get around on a knee scooter so I was able to sit on the back porch and enjoy the sun.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Taken
8th July 2026 4:23pm
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