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Marbles by digitalrn
Photo 1413

Marbles

I like to keep track of my marbles
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! good to see you have lost non of your marbles !!!
July 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
I've got a jar of marbles too. Good to hear you still have yours ha ha we need all the help we can get
July 13th, 2026  
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