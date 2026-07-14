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Not For The Squeemish by digitalrn
Photo 1414

Not For The Squeemish

What a relief to have the cast off and a boot on. One more week non-weight bearing, next week sutures come out then at the 6 week mark the pin is removed.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Corinne C ace
It's painful just to look at it. Wishing you a fast recovery!
July 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lot done on a very tender and used part of the body ! do as the Dr's say and wishing you a speedy recovery !
July 14th, 2026  
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