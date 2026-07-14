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Previous
Photo 1414
Not For The Squeemish
What a relief to have the cast off and a boot on. One more week non-weight bearing, next week sutures come out then at the 6 week mark the pin is removed.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Corinne C
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It's painful just to look at it. Wishing you a fast recovery!
July 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a lot done on a very tender and used part of the body ! do as the Dr's say and wishing you a speedy recovery !
July 14th, 2026
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