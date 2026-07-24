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It’s Not Mine by digitalrn
Photo 1419

It’s Not Mine

Stopped at Pet Smart on the way home and I spotted this lost shoe. My other shoe is at home
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
LOL I often wonder how one loses just one shoe!
July 23rd, 2026  
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