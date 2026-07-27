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Photo 1421
Flameless Light
One of the decorative lanterns we have in the hall.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Dorothy
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July 28th, 2026
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