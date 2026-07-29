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Photo 1423
Black Hawthorn
I found this lone leaf in our driveway, but it didn't look familiar. According to Google, it is a Black Hawthorn, a deciduous tree in the rose family
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Nice- do you have a Black Hawthorne tree near you or was it a gift from the wind?
July 30th, 2026
katy
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It looks like leather! Terrific processing to make it stand out as art
July 30th, 2026
Allison Williams
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Fascinating. Nature was leaving you a message.
July 30th, 2026
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