Previous
Black Hawthorn by digitalrn
Photo 1423

Black Hawthorn

I found this lone leaf in our driveway, but it didn't look familiar. According to Google, it is a Black Hawthorn, a deciduous tree in the rose family
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice- do you have a Black Hawthorne tree near you or was it a gift from the wind?
July 30th, 2026  
katy ace
It looks like leather! Terrific processing to make it stand out as art
July 30th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Fascinating. Nature was leaving you a message.
July 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact