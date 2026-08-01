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Previous
Photo 1426
Away With The Hay
I captured this farmer as he approached me. There was another one not far behind
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Good shot- just in time too since next week is supposed to be all rain!
August 2nd, 2026
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