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Away With The Hay by digitalrn
Photo 1426

Away With The Hay

I captured this farmer as he approached me. There was another one not far behind
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- just in time too since next week is supposed to be all rain!
August 2nd, 2026  
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