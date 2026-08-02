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Veteran's Memorial by digitalrn
Photo 1427

Veteran's Memorial

Here is a shot of the Veterans Memorial located at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
What an unusual open concept!
August 4th, 2026  
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