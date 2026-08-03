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Previous
Photo 1428
Two-Spotted Bumble Bee
I was totally pleased to capture this bumblebee, and more surprised when I downloaded the image. It looks like I even caught him with his tongue in the flower.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Album3
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
4th August 2026 12:07pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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A lovely capture of the bee and the dahlia !
August 4th, 2026
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