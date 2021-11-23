Sign up
Photo 479
Incoming
Spotted this flock of incoming geese while out on my walk. I held my breath when they flew over, hoping there would be no droppings
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
23rd November 2021 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
