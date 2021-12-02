Previous
Sunrise by digitalrn
Sunrise

This was my view as I pulled out of our community. I couldn't pass it up.
2nd December 2021

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
katy ace
Ours was gorgeous this morning too but I didn’t get a photo of it. Yours is beautiful.
December 2nd, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful!
December 2nd, 2021  
