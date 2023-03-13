Sign up
Photo 493
Word Saturation
A little playing around that kind of explains the last two days. I spent many hours writing so after a while you eyes begin to go crazy.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
1
0
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
Milanie
ace
This is a really cool shot- I'm glad you posted on a day I was actually present . Glad to see all is well.
March 14th, 2023
