Photo 499
Back In Time
I came across this old photo of me during our breaking class. That goes back about 28 years ago.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
2
1
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
498
1211
1325
1909
499
1212
1326
1910
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album4
Taken
11th March 2010 9:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Look at you. The Karate Kid.
March 21st, 2023
katy
ace
Impressive skills and a fabulous photo of them
March 21st, 2023
