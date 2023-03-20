Back In Time

Previous
I came across this old photo of me during our breaking class. That goes back about 28 years ago.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Rick Schies

Kathy ace
Look at you. The Karate Kid.
March 21st, 2023  
katy ace
Impressive skills and a fabulous photo of them
March 21st, 2023  
