Bird Art by digitalrn
Photo 505

Bird Art

Some extra editing on this wooden bird, I believe a sandpiper? If I'm wrong, please correct me.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
You have created quite the interesting effect Rick
September 10th, 2024  
Francoise ace
Peaceful and lovely
September 10th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice- and yes, looks like a Sandpiper to me too.
September 10th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like this a lot.
September 10th, 2024  
