Slow Changing Colors by digitalrn
Photo 513

Slow Changing Colors

I walked along one of my favorite spots to see how the colors were. They are very slow right now. Hopefully in a week or so they will brighten up.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
