Previous
Photo 514
Road To Nowhere
At first it looks like this road is going nowhere, but it makes a sharp left turn at the top of the hill.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5377
photos
15
followers
44
following
140% complete
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
1228
1343
1934
299
514
1229
1344
1935
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
24th September 2024 3:41pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
All roads lead somewhere- even if it's into a corn field. Great shot!
September 25th, 2024
