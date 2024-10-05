Previous
Lebanon Bologna by digitalrn
Lebanon Bologna

Unless you're from the nearby area, you may never have heard of Lebanon Bologna. Around here it is very popular, made by different plants and sold under their own name. This plant was originally Weaver's Lebanon Bologna, but through the years it has changed owners. Now it is called Godshall's and it is located just over the hill from where we live, so we can often smell the meat being smoked. They produce many different meat products. If interested, check out the link below, and you can order on-line.
https://weaverssnacks.com/our-story/#:~:text=Founded%20in%201885%20the%20Daniel%20Weaver%20Company%20has%20been%20crafting
katy ace
Interesting information. It must be tempting to smell it when they are smoking the meat
October 5th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
@grammyn It is great. I updated the photo to include a link if interested.
October 5th, 2024  
