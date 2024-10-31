Sign up
Previous
Photo 545
Ring-Neck Pheasant
Years ago our area was highly populated with these beautiful birds, then they began dying off. I believe it was due to over hunting.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
2
1
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5565
photos
20
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
31st October 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Absolutely gorgeous! We had pheasants where I grew up, but they weren’t this pretty. FAV
November 1st, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
@grammyn
The hens are plain brown
November 1st, 2024
