Ring-Neck Pheasant by digitalrn
Ring-Neck Pheasant

Years ago our area was highly populated with these beautiful birds, then they began dying off. I believe it was due to over hunting.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
katy ace
Absolutely gorgeous! We had pheasants where I grew up, but they weren’t this pretty. FAV
November 1st, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
@grammyn The hens are plain brown
November 1st, 2024  
