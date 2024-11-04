Previous
Mass Of Color Flag Display by digitalrn
Mass Of Color Flag Display

Twice a year our retirement community sets up this massive display of flags to commemorate our veterans. The flags are put up by the kids from our children's home. It's awesome to see.
Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Thom Mitchell ace
Cool shot, Rick!
November 5th, 2024  
katy ace
so many flags!!
November 5th, 2024  
