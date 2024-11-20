Sign up
Previous
Photo 563
Time For Fun
Recess was always a fun time, and these kids were having fun.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
0
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
20th November 2024 12:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
Recess looks the same in every schoolyard, doesn’t it?
November 21st, 2024
