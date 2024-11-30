Previous
Murray School by digitalrn
Murray School

This one-room school house was built in the 1850s and actually was utilized through 1947. The structure was refurbished and salvaged as a historic structure.
Rick Schies

Ann H. LeFevre ace
No frills, no bells, no whistles- just learning! It a beautiful building in its simplicity.
December 1st, 2024  
