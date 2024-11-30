Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 571
Murray School
This one-room school house was built in the 1850s and actually was utilized through 1947. The structure was refurbished and salvaged as a historic structure.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5708
photos
24
followers
60
following
156% complete
View this month »
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Latest from all albums
1288
1405
1997
350
571
1289
1406
1998
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
30th November 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
No frills, no bells, no whistles- just learning! It a beautiful building in its simplicity.
December 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close