Soup

We had a little pork and turkey left from Thanksgiving so I made a small portion of pork and turkey noodle soup which I can eat while recovering from my sinus surgery tomorrow. I must be in there at 11:15 and have no idea how long it will take, but I figured soup will be the best source of nutrition tomorrow, if I'm even hungry. I may not be around for the next day or two. It all depends on how I feel.