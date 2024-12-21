Previous
It's Almost Christmas by digitalrn
Photo 580

It's Almost Christmas

I guess the fact that Christmas is almost upon us, I can endure a little snow.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
I'm with you! a couple flakes and I too am ready for spring.
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact