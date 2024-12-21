Sign up
Photo 580
It's Almost Christmas
I guess the fact that Christmas is almost upon us, I can endure a little snow.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5762
photos
27
followers
62
following
158% complete
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
1419
2011
1420
2012
580
1299
1421
2013
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
20th December 2024 3:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Francoise
ace
I'm with you! a couple flakes and I too am ready for spring.
December 22nd, 2024
