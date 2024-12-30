Previous
Barn by digitalrn
Just a simple barn, but I like barns
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
nice scene and a great diagonal with the trees and roof
December 31st, 2024  
