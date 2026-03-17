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Previous
Photo 595
Red Barn
This barn is in better shape than some of the others I photographed
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
15th March 2026 3:44pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Those windows are so dressy for a barn- almost like a church!
March 17th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
One like this near Lunenburg was an antique "shop"...Loved it!
March 17th, 2026
Rick Schies
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@Weezilou
Love antiques shops in a barn, or an old factory because there is so much room LOL
March 17th, 2026
katy
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It does look very sturdy
March 17th, 2026
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