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Ironwood Hydro Power Plant by digitalrn
Photo 596

Ironwood Hydro Power Plant

This is a power plant near us. It's a good source of generated power for our area.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
What is the water source?
March 18th, 2026  
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