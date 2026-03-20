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A Deere by digitalrn
Photo 598

A Deere

I would like one of these. It would come in handy to haul myself around the property to fish. I am sure little Peyton would enjoy it as well, in fact he'd want to drive
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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