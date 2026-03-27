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A New Fountain by digitalrn
Photo 602

A New Fountain

As I stood on the patio, I watched this artist meticulously place the small ceramic tiles. He has quite a bit of talent and patience, and obviously takes pride in what he does. I can't wait until next year to see the finished project.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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