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A Spring Breeze by digitalrn
Photo 607

A Spring Breeze

Today was gorgeous. The temperature was up to about 74 and there was a light breeze blowing.
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
I like this shot with the different trees
April 1st, 2026  
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