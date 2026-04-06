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Busy Barn by digitalrn
Photo 612

Busy Barn

This guy must have some sort of business, not sure what it is but I like the aged barn and it's nice to see it still in use
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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