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Purple Flowers by digitalrn
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Purple Flowers

Okay, you can help me out here. These are in the neighbor's garden with the weeds. Could someone tell what they are?
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Rick Schies

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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Thom Mitchell ace
Possibly grape hyacinth (“Muscari armeniacum”).
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muscari_armeniacum
April 14th, 2026  
katy ace
I think @rhoing is right. They are beautiful.
April 14th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Grape Hyacinths- very prolific!
April 14th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I agree with the group.
April 14th, 2026  
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