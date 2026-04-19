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Previous
Photo 619
Pet Visitor
This cutie belongs to one of my nurses. She came in for a day-long visit, and here she is resting next to Mama's computer. She is soft as cotton, and the residents adore her.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Diane
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Sweet dog! Is she a therapy dog?
April 20th, 2026
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