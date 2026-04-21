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Photo 621

Storage

Captured this on the way home today. It looks like they still have a nice supply of hay left over from the winter
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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amyK ace
I like the composition
April 22nd, 2026  
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