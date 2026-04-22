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Fresh Pines by digitalrn
Photo 622

Fresh Pines

I was playing with this. It is actually a close-up shot of fresh pine needles
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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