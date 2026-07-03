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Great Blue Heron by digitalrn
Photo 683

Great Blue Heron

Spotted this guy wading in the pond trying to stay cool
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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