Previous
Canadian Wildfires by digitalrn
Photo 691

Canadian Wildfires

Here in Pa you can actually see the results of the Canadian wildfires. It is very hazy and you can even smell the smoke. I checked our local EMS to see if there were any nearby fires and there were not so I’m assuming it is from the wildfires.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact