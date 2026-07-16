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Previous
Photo 691
Canadian Wildfires
Here in Pa you can actually see the results of the Canadian wildfires. It is very hazy and you can even smell the smoke. I checked our local EMS to see if there were any nearby fires and there were not so I’m assuming it is from the wildfires.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album4
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2026 6:22pm
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