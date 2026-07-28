Previous
Syroco Trinket Box by digitalrn
Photo 697

Syroco Trinket Box

I love collecting various things, and one of the things I like to buy, if they are in good shape, is the Syroco boxes. They were popular in the 40's and 50's. I found this one online and decided to buy it and add to my collection of things.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I had never heard of this company before so looked it up and thought maybe your other followers might like to read about what I learned.

Syroco is an American manufacturing brand known for decorative home furnishings, originally standing for the Syracuse Ornamental Company. Founded in 1890 in Syracuse, New York, the company is famous for molded wood-pulp and injection-molded plastic items.

History and MaterialsFounding: Started in 1890 by immigrant Adolph Holstein, initially focusing on handcrafted wood carvings and Victorian mantelpieces.

SyrocoWood: Invented a proprietary composite of wood pulp, flour, and binders pressed into molds to mass-produce items that looked like hand-carved wood from the 1930s through the 1960s.

Plastics Era: Shifted to injection-molded polymers in the 1960s under the "Lady Syroco" line, making lightweight home decor before closing in 2007.

It's a great piece! I like the patriotic top.
July 29th, 2026  
katy ace
This is a really cool piece Rick.

@olivetreeann thanks for the interesting information
July 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact