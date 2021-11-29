Sign up
Evening Reflection
I almost missed the opportunity to catch the reflections
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album5
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
29th November 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
The colors are so pretty especially where they reflect off the water.
November 30th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Beautiful. A must-see on black to get the full effect of the lovely light and reflections on the water.
November 30th, 2021
