290 / 365
Meet Trixie
This is Trixie, my Sister's Pomeranian. She is a sister to our little Cleo. Their personalities are identical.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
katy
ace
oh, how cute!
March 17th, 2023
