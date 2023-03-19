Previous
Love Story by digitalrn
Love Story

This is my latest project. The manuscript was submitted to my editor and now I'm awaiting its return so I can publish it. I began the sequel. A different twist from what I wrote before, but it was fun.
Rick Schies

@digitalrn
katy ace
you have been busy! When will it be published?
March 21st, 2023  
