Can You Spare A Morsel by digitalrn
300 / 365

Can You Spare A Morsel

We do not give our pups people food (well once in a while I will sneak a bit to them when Josie isn't looking) so they know that if they get anything, it will be from me.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Rick Schies

Allison Williams ace
They know where to direct their full attention!
September 26th, 2024  
