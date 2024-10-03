Previous
No Longer Used by digitalrn
306 / 365

No Longer Used

This barn is no longer being utilized, except for storage. The vines have almost taken over the silo.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's sad to see them underused, but it does make for a nice shot!
October 4th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks great in black-and-white, even though it is being reclaimed by nature
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise