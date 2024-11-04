Previous
Early Evening Sky by digitalrn
Early Evening Sky

Josie had a doctor's appointment and when we came out at about 4:30 this is what we saw. It is going to take a little while to adjust to the early sunsets.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
beautiful color in the sky
November 5th, 2024  
